Chhavi Mittal says she’s cancer-free after surgery: ‘The pain reminds me of the huge battle I just won’

Actor and entrepreneur Chhavi Mittal had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. On Monday, she underwent a surgery and in an Instagram post shared that she is now cancer-free. The actor added that she is in a lot of pain but said that the pain reminds her of the huge battle that she just won.

Sharing a candid selfie of herself from the hospital bed, Chhavi wrote that the surgery lasted six hours. Stating that she has a long road to recovery in front of her, she wrote, “The great thing is it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over.”

“When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over,” she wrote.

The actor further wrote that the prayers of her well-wishers were in her mind, and she now needs them even more. Thanking them for sticking with her, she requested her well-wishers to keep praying for her. She acknowledged husband Mohit Hussein, and how she could not have done it without him.

Chhavi wrote, “Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet… And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein. Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again!”

A few days back, in an Instagram post, Chhavi Mittal had opened up about her diagnosis. She wrote, “It’s not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different.”

The actor had also sent a cheer for breast cancer survivors, saying she draws inspiration from them. She also thanked those who are already aware of the diagnosis and said she appreciates their support. “Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference,” added Chhavi.

Married for 17 years, Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein have two kids.