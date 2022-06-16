Chhavi Mittal says radiation therapy post her breast cancer surgery is over: ‘I only recover from this point onwards’

Television actor Chhavi Mittal on Thursday announced that the radiation therapy, which is a part of her breast cancer treatment, has finally concluded. She also shared photos on Instagram. In the first photo, Chhavi is seen posing for the camera, while in the second picture, the actor shows the radiation marks on her stomach. In the third photo, she is seen posing with television actor Pooja Gor in a car.

Sharing the pictures, Chhavi wrote, “I can’t keep calm coz my radiation is FINALLY OVER!! I only recover from this point onwards. I have to follow all restrictions for 30 more days and then I’ll be a free bird. Image 1 shows my marking-free stomach! Image 2 shows the markings I carried for a month while the radiation took place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

She added, “And image 3 has a story! I had to hold my breath while the radiation was being given & when I would get breathless and breathe, the machine would stop. So just to make the whole process fun & build on my breath holding time, I would always count in my mind… Mississippi 1, Mississippi 2…. In this picture @poojagor accompanied me for my radiation session and when I shared this tiny bit of info with her, she told me a joke that changed my counting for the rest of the sessions. ‘How does a hippi count his wives?? Mrs hippi 1, Mrs hippi 2,’ Well, these little things made my radiation smooth and I can’t thank the universe enough for how blessed I am! Soon this will all be behind me. Btw, I could hold my breath till Mrs Hippi 32.”

Pooja Gor commented, “And the countdown begins: 1 Mrs Hippie, 2 Mrs Hippie.” Actor Karan V Grover said, “Getting ready to party on your birthday.”

In April, Chhavi Mittal had announced that she was “cancer free” after surgery. The 41-year-old actor mentioned that it was a six-hour-long surgery. “There were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over,” she wrote in her post.