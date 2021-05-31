Chhavi Mittal shares her postpartum weight loss journey: ‘My body has its good days and bad days’

Chhavi Mittal is quite active on her Instagram account. (Photo: Chhavi Mittal /Instagram)

Actor Chhavi Mittal has penned a post on body positivity, noting how she lost the weight after the birth of her children and still has a mix of good and bad days. She shared photos and videos that show her stretch marks and the changes that her body wen through.

Chhavi wrote, “Fitness is my passion. Postpartum weight loss was just a side effect. My body has its good days and bad days, but I love my body the way it is! And why not, it gave me two amazing babies who define my whole world!.FYI, today is a good day 😋 #postpartumweightloss.”

Like any other mother, Chhavi experienced weight gain in her pregnancies but now she is proud to flaunt her abs.

See Chhavi Mittal’s latest video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Chhavi Mittal is married to filmmaker Mohit Hussein and he is also her workout partner. The actor often shares Instagram reels where he accompanies her in the fitness sessions. Chhavi and her husband Mohit are certainly giving us major couple goals in the videos.

See Chhavi Mittal’s workout sessions with husband Mohit Hussein:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Chhavi Mittal also co-founded the digital company Shitty Ideas Trending with her husband a few years back. Throughout her pregnancy, Chhavi shot and directed numerous videos for their channel.

In May 2019, Chhavi Mittal welcomed her baby boy, Arham Hussein. The couple already has a six-year-old daughter then.

Chhavi Mittal acted in Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini, Naaginn, Ek Chutki Aasman, Twinkle Beauty Parlour, Viraasat and Krishnadasi. The actor was also seen in films like Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi and Kaisey Kahein.