Chhavi Mittal pens note for husband on anniversary as she recovers from cancer: ‘We complete 17 years in a hospital’

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who recently opened up about her cancer diagnosis on social media, has been sharing her journey through her treatment and recovery on Instagram. In a recent post, Chhavi penned a long and loving note for her husband Mohit Hussein as they complete 17 years of togetherness.

In her note, Chhavi mentioned that her father had once tried to warn Mohit that she falls sick frequently but they never imagined that one day, she would be fighting cancer. Her note read, “Dear @mohithussein, When you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu, but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others?”

Her note further read, “Idk if you regret it now, but I would choose you a 100 times over as my life partner coz the way you have stuck with me through everything, I don’t think anyone could’ve. Today, the bond is only getting stronger as we compete 17 years of togetherness in a hospital while my pain is reducing and the annoyingly demanding me is coming back.”

Chhavi recently underwent surgery and is presently recovering from that. She had shared that after a long surgery, she was “cancer free.” In her note at the time, she had mentioned, “And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein. Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again!”