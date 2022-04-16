Chhavi Mittal opens up about breast cancer; Arjun Bijlani writes ‘once a fighter always a fighter’

Actor Chhavi Mittal has shared that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared the news via a post on her Instagram profile. She shared a photo of herself and announced the diagnosis.

In the caption of the photo, Chhavi wrote that she appreciates her breasts as they have given her pleasure and fed her two babies. Now, she continued, it is her turn to stand by them. “It’s not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different,” she wrote.

She also sent a cheer for the breast cancer survivors, saying she draws inspiration from them today. Chhavi also thanked those who are already aware of the diagnosis and said she appreciates their support. “Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference,” added Chhavi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Her full caption read, “Dear breasts, this is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer. Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different. A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today. And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference. #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerwarrior”

Her friends and fans wrote appreciative words in the comments section. TV actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Once a fighter always a fighter. May god give u and ur family all the strength you need.”

Actor Meghna Naidu wrote, “Lots of positive energy and healing vibes coming your way… You are a fighter and always will be @chhavihussein ❤️❤️❤️”

Actor Shardul Pandit commented, “you strong strong strong girl I know you will come out victorious and while you do know you are loved and supported at every step.”