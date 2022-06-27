Chhavi Mittal on her breast cancer journey: ‘Tired of going back to bad days’

Actor Chhavi Mittal recently took to Instagram to share a lengthy note about how lonely and exhausting her journey has been as a breast cancer survivor.

The actor stated that she had her breast cancer surgery done two months ago, but she is still not feeling completely okay, as she is still unaware what her body can or cannot do post the operation.

Chhavi Mittal shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, “Sometimes I feel it would be better if people could just look at your face and know that you’re not ok. But lone journeys are never like that. Only a traveller knows the blisters on his feet from walking or the soreness in his back from carrying his bags. Only a jilted lover knows the ache he feels in his heart. Only a battle survivor knows the struggle he goes through to get by each day at a time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

“It’s been 2 months since my breast cancer surgery and just like a mother, pregnant in the last few days, I’m getting impatient to feel ok, to feel normal, to be able to do the things I did before it all began, to be able to smile from within… tired of going back to bad days after seeing a few good ones… sick of not understanding what my own body can or cannot do.. exhausted of fighting… but I know there are some battles you can only fight alone. #surviving #breastcancersurvivor #cancersurvivor #fightingmybattles #gettingby #thistooshallpass,” Chhavi concluded.

Chhavi Mittal often takes to social media to document her journey as a breast cancer survivor.