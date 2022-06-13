Chhavi Mittal shows off scar she received during cancer treatment: ‘Some who flinched at the sight’

Actor-content creator Chhavi Mittal recently underwent surgery for breast cancer. On Monday, she posted a photo of the scar she received during the surgery. Dressed in a mustard halter-neck backless dress, Chhavi looked resplendent and confident. The actor added that while she gained the courage to flaunt her scar, there were some who ‘flinched at the sight of it’.

In a note, Chhavi also added that for her, a man is never a complete man if he isn’t brave enough to appreciate the effort a woman went through to save her assets. She also revealed that many asked her if she plans to remove the surgery marks with a laser. “… I say never! They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence!.” she wrote.

Chhavi Mittal’s complete note read, “Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar… there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me! But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets. Some have also asked me if I’ll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never! They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor.”

Recently, Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhary also opened up about being treated for breast cancer. Chhavi had shared a photo with the Pardes actor and written a note for her, “Never ended up posting any pics with you @mahimachaudhry1. Never thought I’d be posting this when we share more than just moments together. I just want to say…. You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger. Love and love and more love to you #Cancerwarrior.”