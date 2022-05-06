Chhavi Mittal shares emotional post for husband Mohit Hussein after breast surgery, says ‘it’s too, too painful now’

Days after her breast cancer surgery, actor Chhavi Mittal penned an emotional post saying that she was fortunate to have escaped chemotherapy. Sharing a selfie with her husband, Mohit Hussein, she thanked him for his patience and support.

She wrote, “When the doctor told us after studying the histopathology report, that I have to be on cancer meds for the next 10 years starting today, and that one of the side effects is mood swings.. @mohithussein asked him.. ‘you mean even more??’ Everybody laughed heartily…”

Chhavi added, “That’s how well he knows me, and that’s how he can make light of things! I can’t love anyone as much as I love you, and no one can love me as much as you do! You never snap (OK rarely), you are patient with me, you are caring, you are undemanding, and you are so large-hearted! Like I tell you, what would I do without you!”

She continued, “For everybody wanting to know the next steps. I was lucky enough to dodge chemotherapy but not as lucky with radiotherapy. That begins in the last week of May. I need to raise my right arm above my head for that and hence the physiotherapy starts today. It’s too too painful right now, but I’ll get there soon!”

The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in the hospital. At the time, Chhavi had taken to Instagram and shared a photo with him with the caption, “Dear @mohithussein, When you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu, but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others?”

Chhavi has starred in television shows such as Tumhari Disha, Bandini, Naagin and Ek Chutki Aasmaan.