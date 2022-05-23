Chhavi Mittal shares health update as she begins radiotherapy: ‘I’m determined to conquer this journey’

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, shared her latest health update. On Monday, she posted a video of hers with multiple happy pictures, ending it with a snapshot of her worried self. She penned a long caption stating how she’s starting her radiotherapy from today. The content creator added that she’s been told to expect some side effects, which she’s not comfortable with. “But the side effects of radiation will have to spare me.. coz for me living is not just breathing, it’s breathing with happiness.. and that means that I always wanna feel whole,” a part of her caption said.

The mother of two had informed fans last month about her cancer. She also underwent successful surgery, post which Chhavi has been sharing her recovery routine. She also informed that the radiation would be of 20 cycles, and she’s determined that she will ‘conquer this journey and come out victorious on the other side’.

Chhavi Mittal‘s complete note reads, “Just when I started feeling normal, a new journey begins. My radiotherapy starts today and I’ve been told to expect some side effects which I’m not comfortable with. I’ve been asked before by many, if chemo or radiotherapy is the patient’s choice. Well technically you need to sign the consent form… but in all fairness it’s your doctor who decides your line of treatment because he’s the expert. And his focus is on saving your life, not avoiding side effects.

“But the side effects of radiation will have to spare me.. coz for me living is not just breathing, it’s breathing with happiness.. and that means that I always wanna feel whole. Thankfully my doctor gets that and he’s holding my hand through this every minute. I’m determined to conquer this journey and come out victorious on the other side. Wish me luck guys… main chali… Fyi, I’ll be given 20 cycles of radiation.. 5 days a week for 4 weeks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Last month, in an Instagram post, Chhavi Mittal had opened up about her diagnosis. She wrote, “It’s not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different.”

The actor had also sent a cheer for breast cancer survivors, saying she draws inspiration from them. She also thanked those who are already aware of the diagnosis and said she appreciates their support. “Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference,” the actor added.