‘She was sure she’ll make it’: Chhaava actor Sanchita Ugale dies, co-star says she ‘loved herself’

The news of actress Sanchita Ugale’s death by alleged suicide has left the entire entertainment industry in shock. The 22-year-old was found dead at her home in Nalasopara area, around 7 pm on Sunday while she was alone. Known for her roles in television shows Kumkum Bhagya and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, the actor had shared her last social media post hours before her death. In a recent interview, Sanchita’s close friend and colleague Megha Sharma revealed that the late actress was undergoing treatment for depression.

During a chat with Money Control, she shared the possible cause of Sanchita’s death, while she was still in tears after hearing the news. “I am in deep shock and out of words. She had some health issues and was suffering from depression since January. She had some personal reasons and was undergoing treatment,” the actor shared.

DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know is experiencing feelings of distress, depression, or emotional instability, please reach out to a certified professional or a dedicated mental health service.

‘She loved herself’

Megha continued, “But she was a happy go lucky person. In fact, I met her 10 days ago and took her for an audition. She was convinced that she could make it. Later her phone was switched off. She often said that she will end her life and we all including her mother and family motivated her to stay positive and not think about such negative things. But this time we could not save her. She loved herself.”

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In her final Instagram post before her death, Sanchita Ugale can be seen singing along the famous song Dafli Wale in a video. Many fans and peers from the industry expressed their grief and shock in the comments section of the post. Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup commented, “Why Sanchita?” along with a crying emoji.

‘Have to manage my expenses in Mumbai’

Earlier, during an interview with The Times Of India, Sanchita expressed having a lot of respect for television. “I have a huge respect for TV, and this is a platform that is fair to all. It only demands talent and hard work; no shortcuts here. It has helped me learn acting and face the camera. While I will continue to do TV, doing films is my goal,” she said.

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However, being an outsider like herself, it was difficult for the late actor to bag a lead role in movies, despite featuring in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava and Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence 2. She added, “I acted in Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava, in which I enjoyed playing the role of Tarabai. I have also acted in Silence 2 and Crime Aaj Kal. But soon I realised that being an outsider, it would be difficult for me to have a lead role in films. I also have to manage my expenses in this city, like Mumbai. So as of now, I follow a basic rule of filtering good roles and taking up those.”

A police official told PTI, “A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered.” It was also stated that the actor’s father does not suspect any foul play or hold anyone responsible for her death. Her body has been sent to a government hospital for a postmortem and further investigation is going on.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute professional advice. If you or someone you know is experiencing feelings of distress, depression, or emotional instability, please reach out to a certified professional or a dedicated mental health service.

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