Chetna Pande says she got spoilt working with Rohit Shetty on Dilwale: ‘Became very choosy after that’

Chetna Pande, who is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, called her experience on the show ‘khatarnak’ yet ‘thrilling’. The actor also revealed that her reason to be on the show is her father, who seems to have been preparing her for the show since childhood. “My dad has worked really hard on me to make me a tough girl. He also wanted me to join the army and would push me to take up adventure and challenges. He is the happiest to see me on the show. And I too want to make him feel proud with my performance,” she told indianexpress.com.

Talking about host Rohit Shetty, who she previously worked with in Dilwale, Pande said, “It’s always a pleasure to work with him. Also, since action is his forte, this (KKK 12) is home ground for him. His presence makes the show more exciting and fun. I feel lucky that he is around to push us to do better.”

She further recalled her experience working on the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer and mentioned how it left her spoilt. “I was working with actors, who I have grown up watching. The team and the setup were just amazing, leaving me spoilt. I think I got used to it. Now when I think of it, my expectations had grown after working on Dilwale and I became very choosy. And since I wasn’t getting the kind of work I wanted, I even took a break. For me, quality has always been more important as acting is a passion and not just a job for me.”

When asked if the ‘no work’ situation ever made her insecure, Chetna Pande said that when one is clear about what they want, there is no scope for insecurity. “I have never picked up projects blindly or done work for the sake of it. I have always believed in doing work where I can challenge myself. I also want the world to see my many sides.” She added that for her, mediums have never mattered. “Whatever works come my way, I will always give it 100 percent. However right now, all my focus is on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as I really want to do well on the show,” the actor said.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Pande also discussed her equation with Pratik Sehajpal, who she was rumoured to be dating. She said, “We have always been like Tom and Jerry. Here, in Cape Town, we have not fought at all. Instead, we have been supporting each other. It has come as a happy surprise to me.”

On a final note, Chetna Pande shared that she will be taking back her “strongest version” from the stunt-based show. “I am doing things that I have never imagined I would do in my life. After KKK, I think I will be ready to take up any challenge.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is airing on Colors.