Chetna Pande gets evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans call out makers for saving Rubina Dilaik

On Sunday night, Chetna Pande was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was pitted against Rubina Dilaik in the elimination stunt. While Rubina completed it, Chetna aborted the stunt leading to her eviction. She was, however, lauded by host Rohit Shetty, who called her a brave woman. Post the elimination, fans took to social media and called it unfair, and even cited the channel’s soft spot for Rubina.

Calling it a biased show, a social media user wrote, “Chetna who have performed every water task so well even the last water task she was chained with rotating bed there she performed and aaj ke task me bandi kar nahi payi seriously man ..such a script show just wanted to keep rubina for the sake of trp #biasedshow (Chetna has performed most water stunts but could not do it today. It’s a scripted show only to save Rubina for the sake of TRPs).” Another one added, “Sirf ek @RubiDilaik ke chakkar mai kitno ke sath naainsafi krege colour team aap ?? (Will you be unfair towards everyone just for Rubina)?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHETNA PANDE (@iamchetnapande)

This week, contestants were divided into two groups — Red and Yellow. The Read team had Mohit Malik leading the way with Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and Kanika Mann. Tushar Kalia was the captain of the other team which had Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and Chetna Pande. After all the stunts, both teams equalled at 30 points and were thus asked to pick one contestant each for the elimination. While Mohit nominated Rubina, Tushar picked Chetna.

Fans also discussed the choices made by the captain on social media calling it ‘unfair’ and ‘scripted’. While they felt Rajiv, who had aborted the previous stunt should have been nominated, they also called out Mohit Malik for picking Rubina. “Mohit said that he is judging on the season basis so, #RubinaDilaik is 100 times deserving than #KanikaMann just because he has a nice bond with Kanika he said the name of Rubina.. We all have seen Rubina’s efforts throughout the season ,” wrote a fan.

Coming back to Chetna Pande, the actor rose to fame with youth-based television shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Fanaah and Class of 2020. She was a contestant on Ace of Space season 1 and has also worked with Rohit Shetty in Dilwale.