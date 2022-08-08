scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Chetna Pande gets evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans call out makers for saving Rubina Dilaik

As Chetna Pande was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans cried foul calling the show biased towards Rubina Dilaik.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 8, 2022 9:42:32 am
rubina dilaik, chetna pandeChetna Pande lost to Rubina Dilaik in the elimination stunt on Khatron Ke Khiiladi 12. (Photo: Chetna, Rubina/Instagram)

On Sunday night, Chetna Pande was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was pitted against Rubina Dilaik in the elimination stunt. While Rubina completed it, Chetna aborted the stunt leading to her eviction. She was, however, lauded by host Rohit Shetty, who called her a brave woman. Post the elimination, fans took to social media and called it unfair, and even cited the channel’s soft spot for Rubina.

Calling it a biased show, a social media user wrote, “Chetna who have performed every water task so well even the last water task she was chained with rotating bed there she performed and aaj ke task me bandi kar nahi payi seriously man ..such a script show just wanted to keep rubina for the sake of trp #biasedshow (Chetna has performed most water stunts but could not do it today. It’s a scripted show only to save Rubina for the sake of TRPs).” Another one added, “Sirf ek @RubiDilaik ke chakkar mai kitno ke sath naainsafi krege colour team aap ?? (Will you be unfair towards everyone just for Rubina)?”

Also Read |Rohit Shetty says he was initially ‘scared’ of hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi: ‘Superstars were doing the show’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHETNA PANDE (@iamchetnapande)

 

This week, contestants were divided into two groups — Red and Yellow. The Read team had Mohit Malik leading the way with Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and Kanika Mann. Tushar Kalia was the captain of the other team which had Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and Chetna Pande. After all the stunts, both teams equalled at 30 points and were thus asked to pick one contestant each for the elimination. While Mohit nominated Rubina, Tushar picked Chetna.

Fans also discussed the choices made by the captain on social media calling it ‘unfair’ and ‘scripted’. While they felt Rajiv, who had aborted the previous stunt should have been nominated, they also called out Mohit Malik for picking Rubina. “Mohit said that he is judging on the season basis so, #RubinaDilaik is 100 times deserving than #KanikaMann just because he has a nice bond with Kanika he said the name of Rubina.. We all have seen Rubina’s efforts throughout the season ,” wrote a fan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses
Also Read |Rohit Shetty answers if Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 stunts are real: ‘People ask me CGI kiya hai kya’

Coming back to Chetna Pande, the actor rose to fame with youth-based television shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Fanaah and Class of 2020. She was a contestant on Ace of Space season 1 and has also worked with Rohit Shetty in Dilwale.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 09:42:32 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

Satellites ‘no longer usable’ as ISRO’s first SSLV launch develops glitch

4

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Glimpses from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Paris vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement