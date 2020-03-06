Chernobyl creator to develop The Last of Us TV series for HBO

The Last of Us is considered to be one of the best video-games ever made. The Last of Us is considered to be one of the best video-games ever made.

HBO is developing a TV series based on the popular survival horror video-game The Last of Us, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The network is again collaborating with Craig Mazin, who created the highly acclaimed miniseries Chernobyl.

Neil Druckmann, who wrote the story of The Last of Us and also co-directed it, is also involved in the project. The Israeli-American writer Druckmann is also the Vice President of Naughty Dog, the developer of the game. Naughty Dog is well known for the Uncharted series, which is also being adapted for a movie franchise starring Tom Holland.

The Last of Us released in 2013 exclusively for PlayStation and in 2014 for PlayStation 4. The game is set amidst a zombie apocalypse. The zombies in the game are basically humans infected by a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus. The story follows Joel, a smuggler operating in the post-apocalyptic world, and Ellie, who is revealed to be immune to the fungus.

The Last of Us is considered to be one of the best selling video-games ever made and has received various awards.

As per THR, Mazin said in a statement, “Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

Druckmann shared, “From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd