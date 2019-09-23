Cheran eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3

Cheran is out of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The director-actor missed being a finalist by getting evicted a week before the finals. He is the tenth contestant to get evicted from the show.

Cheran, who is a National Award-winning director, was one of the most popular contestants on the reality show. Although he enjoyed a large fan following initially, he quickly lost favour for being overly-dramatic at times.

Cheran was also not treated fairly by other contestants. Meera Mithun accused him of manhandling her, which turned out to be a lie. Even Saravanan and Kavin were shown to be ignoring him and these things worked in Cheran’s favour, showing him as a sympathetic contestant and victim. He also shared a father-daughter relationship with Losliya. A few weeks ago, Cheran was eliminated but he got sent to the secret room by host Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Mugen Rao was named as the first finalist of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 after scoring the highest points in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ tasks. Losliya, Kavin and Sherin were in the danger zone this week. Four contestants will fight for a place in the grand finale on September 29. The prize is a trophy along with Rs 50 lakhs.