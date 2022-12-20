Charu Asopa visits Rajeev Sen’s home with daughter, fans say ‘you guys look great together’

Television actor Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who have been dealing with their marital troubles via social media platforms, recently came together in their respective vlogs. The couple went through a very public separation and spoke about their differences in the public domain. Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of not coming to see his daughter, which he refuted in his vlog.

In the new vlog, Charu, who is now living in a different apartment, came over to Rajeev’s house with their daughter as they spent some quality time together. Charu shared in her vlog, “Rajeev wanted to come over and meet Ziana but I suggested that we will come so she can also have an outing.”

Fans were quick to comment on the videos as one of them said, “You guys look great together.” Another one wrote, “Heart melting moment when Ziana held both parents hands.”

Rajeev had earlier accused Charu of using their daughter to gain views on YouTube. In one of his earlier vlogs, he mentioned that Charu had accused him of the same and said, “If we talk about content, I think Charu has used our daughter a lot as content to gain views.”

Charu had earlier said in her vlog that Rajeev did not come and visit their daughter for over a month after they moved out. “I am not separating Ziana and Rajeev. In fact, if he would take the legal route, he will get the permission to meet Ziana only once or twice a month, but I have told him he can meet her whenever he wishes. He only has to send me a message and inform me,” she said in her vlog.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 but soon after, they started having problems and spoke about it in public. This year, the couple was on the verge of separation but decided to give their marriage another shot until they decided to finally part ways. Rajeev had mentioned in one of his earlier vlogs that the legal process of getting divorced is already underway.