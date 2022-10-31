Charu Asopa reveals Rajeev Sen cheated on her during pregnancy: ‘I would buy all his excuses…’

Actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been in the news because of their troubled marriage. The couple, who decided to call off their divorce in September, is now parting ways again. In a recent interview, Charu said that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Charu said that she found out that Rajeev was cheating on her during her pregnancy. The actor said, “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregoan east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me.”

The television actor further talked about Rajeev Sen raising his hands on her and the entire family knowing about it. “I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won’t live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start,” she said.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have an 11-month-old daughter Ziana. Charu also shed light on why they withdrew their divorce which was almost finalised. The actor said, “He initiated a conversation and the things that were buried deep down in our hearts, came up. Rajeev promised me that these things won’t repeat again and I thought to myself, ‘When we’ve given so many chances to our wedding, why not give another shot for Ziana’s sake?’ Then we messaged our respective lawyers that we are not getting divorced.”