Charu Asopa reacts as husband Rajeev Sen claimed she had an affair with Karan Mehra: ‘Maligning a woman’s image is the easiest thing’

Things between estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are turning uglier by the day. After Charu accused Sushmita Sen’s brother of physical abuse and infidelity, he retaliated by sharing how she had an alleged affair with television actor Karan Mehra. Rajeev also mentioned how she had posted a ‘romantic reel’ with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor.

Responding to the same, Charu Asopa, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared that she’s heartbroken how Rajeev’s ‘false claims have been made into headlines’. Sharing that it’s convenient for people to malign a woman’s character, the Mere Angne Mein actor said, “I don’t know on what basis has he made these claims. When a man has nothing else, it becomes easiest for him to malign a woman’s character. They know how that would affect us most. He had no other way to put me down and has thus stooped to this level, and accused me of something so wrong.”

Sharing that the reel was a professional one, Charu said, “In my entire Instagram, there’s just one video with another man. And it’s not a romantic reel as he has claimed. It’s a professional video, a collaboration for an event. Karan and I were invited as celebrity guests there. We are just standing together, amid a rally of people, not even alone. How can he call that romantic?”

The actor also said that in India, it has become very easy to belittle women by attacking their characters. She said that earlier too Rajeev had accused her of having an affair, once with her driver and even her co-stars.

For the unversed, Rajeev Sen spoke about the voice notes he received from Charu’s mother. “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” he told Hindustan Times.

Charu Mehta and Rajeev Sen got married in 2019 and announced their divorce a few months ago. However, they gave marriage another chance, only to separate again a few weeks ago. Amid the allegations and rumours, they briefly reunited for their daughter Ziana’s first birthday earlier this week.