Charu Asopa on Sushmita Sen siding with her over brother Rajeev Sen: ‘Will always cherish our bond’

Reacting to her estranged husband Rajeev Sen’s accusations that she’s playing the ‘victim card’ during their separation, actor Charu Asopa said that she does not want to wash dirty linen in public. She also addressed rumours that Rajeev’s sister, Sushmita Sen, is siding with her during this time.

The rumours started when it was noticed that Sushmita doesn’t follow Rajeev — a part-time actor and social media influencer — on Instagram, but follows Charu. Rajeev in a recent interview with The Times of India had said that his sister never followed him on Instagram at all, and that she only follows him on Twitter. He said that she would be the best person to ask about why she follows Charu.

Asked about Sushmita, Charu said in a new interview with The Times of India that she is a ‘wonderful actor and an even better human being’. She thanked Sushmita for being ‘extremely welcoming’ towards her from the very beginning of her relationship with Rajeev, and that she will cherish their bond — one of ‘love, adulation and immense respect’ — for the rest of her life.

Charu and Rajeev have a baby daughter, Ziana, and Charu has implied in her YouTube vlogs that Rajeev isn’t there for Ziana as much as he should be. Rajeev clapped back and said that he doesn’t support the idea of involving Ziana in YouTube videos, and would prefer that she be kept away from the spotlight.

Sushmita is making headlines for her relationship with businessman Lalit Modi. Rajeev said in a recent interview that he had no idea about it, and that it would be unfair to comment on the relationship before consulting with Sushmita.