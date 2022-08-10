Charu Asopa on her relationship status with Rajeev Sen, and ‘happy’ photo he shared: ‘We are only communicating legally’

It is not the first time that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are making headlines. Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen recently took his fans by surprise after he shared a photo with his estranged wife, actor Charu Asopa. The couple’s fans thought that they have reconciled and were back together. But in a recent interview, Charu Asopa opened up about her and Rajeev’s relationship status, saying she has decided to ‘dissolve’ her marriage. She added that she shares a deep bond with sister-in-law and actor Sushmita Sen.

Mere Angne Mein fame actor shared that she is ‘handling everything single-handedly’. “My lawyer and my brother and sister-in-law, they are my biggest support. Apart from them, I have nobody to turn to for emotional support. I am handling Ziana all alone. She fell sick and after that, I fell sick. There’s so much happening all at once and I am left with no option but just stand strong and fight. I can’t fall weak because I don’t have that option,” shared the 34-year-old actor in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Charu shared that she finds ‘comfort’ in sharing her problems with Sushmita Sen. “My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else because everyone’s aware but…,” she added.

Rajeev had dropped a happy photo with Charu, with just a flower as the caption. The actor also told Times Of India, that ‘his picture says it all’. A few days ago, he shared a video from his visit to his daughter Ziana, and praised Charu for taking care of her well.

Calling out Rajeev for his ‘double standard’, Charu said, “I don’t know what he’s thinking and I don’t understand these double standards of people. We haven’t spoken about anything because we have only been commuting legally. We have been sending notices to each other. In the house, we can’t fight about this topic but everyone knows that this is going on. When my lawyer approaches Rajeev’s lawyer, she refuses to answer and because of this, the whole process is getting delayed. I can’t understand the reason behind the delay.”

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen did ‘mud-slinging’ earlier too. After three years of being married to each other, Charu sounds firm that she has decided to end the marriage.