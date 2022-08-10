Charu Asopa on her relationship status with Rajeev Sen, and ‘happy’ photo he shared: ‘We are only communicating legally’

August 10, 2022 5:26:23 pm
It is not the first time that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are making headlines. Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen recently took his fans by surprise after he shared a photo with his estranged wife, actor Charu Asopa. The couple’s fans thought that they have reconciled and were back together. But in a recent interview, Charu Asopa opened up about her and Rajeev’s relationship status, saying she has decided to ‘dissolve’ her marriage. She added that she shares a deep bond with sister-in-law and actor Sushmita Sen.
Mere Angne Mein fame actor shared that she is ‘handling everything single-handedly’. “My lawyer and my brother and sister-in-law, they are my biggest support. Apart from them, I have nobody to turn to for emotional support. I am handling Ziana all alone. She fell sick and after that, I fell sick. There’s so much happening all at once and I am left with no option but just stand strong and fight. I can’t fall weak because I don’t have that option,” shared the 34-year-old actor in an interview with Pinkvilla.
Charu shared that she finds ‘comfort’ in sharing her problems with Sushmita Sen. “My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else because everyone’s aware but…,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
Rajeev had dropped a happy photo with Charu, with just a flower as the caption. The actor also told Times Of India, that ‘his picture says it all’. A few days ago, he shared a video from his visit to his daughter Ziana, and praised Charu for taking care of her well.
View this post on Instagram
Calling out Rajeev for his ‘double standard’, Charu said, “I don’t know what he’s thinking and I don’t understand these double standards of people. We haven’t spoken about anything because we have only been commuting legally. We have been sending notices to each other. In the house, we can’t fight about this topic but everyone knows that this is going on. When my lawyer approaches Rajeev’s lawyer, she refuses to answer and because of this, the whole process is getting delayed. I can’t understand the reason behind the delay.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen did ‘mud-slinging’ earlier too. After three years of being married to each other, Charu sounds firm that she has decided to end the marriage.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi swearing-in live updates: PM Modi 'won in 2014 but should worry about 2024', says Nitish after taking oath as Bihar CM
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Charu Asopa on her relationship status with Rajeev Sen, and ‘happy’ photo he shared: ‘We are only communicating legally’
Little boy’s antics with bride and groom leave netizens in splits. Watch
Reddit announces new way to accept cryptocurrency using Community Points
Laal Singh Chaddha movie release and review LIVE UPDATES
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independence movement
Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt
Langya: All you need to know about the new zoonotic virus detected in China
Nithiin: Macherla Niyojakavargam is a commercial film with a unique story
FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Watch: Bhasta Dam in Thane lights up in the national flag’s colours
Sex tourism: When conscience takes a vacation