scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Charu Asopa on her relationship status with Rajeev Sen, and ‘happy’ photo he shared: ‘We are only communicating legally’

Charu Asopa has decided to 'dissolve' her marriage with Rajeev Sen but said she shares a deep bond with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 10, 2022 5:26:23 pm
Sushmita Sen brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and actor Charu AsopaSushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and actor Charu Asopa are back in the headlines. (Photo: Rajeev Sen/Instagram)

It is not the first time that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are making headlines. Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen recently took his fans by surprise after he shared a photo with his estranged wife, actor Charu Asopa. The couple’s fans thought that they have reconciled and were back together. But in a recent interview, Charu Asopa opened up about her and Rajeev’s relationship status, saying she has decided to ‘dissolve’ her marriage. She added that she shares a deep bond with sister-in-law and actor Sushmita Sen.

Mere Angne Mein fame actor shared that she is ‘handling everything single-handedly’. “My lawyer and my brother and sister-in-law, they are my biggest support. Apart from them, I have nobody to turn to for emotional support. I am handling Ziana all alone. She fell sick and after that, I fell sick. There’s so much happening all at once and I am left with no option but just stand strong and fight. I can’t fall weak because I don’t have that option,” shared the 34-year-old actor in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Also read |Sushmita Sen parties with ex Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi’s relationship announcement. See pics

Charu shared that she finds ‘comfort’ in sharing her problems with Sushmita Sen. “My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else because everyone’s aware but…,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Rajeev had dropped a happy photo with Charu, with just a flower as the caption. The actor also told Times Of India, that ‘his picture says it all’. A few days ago, he shared a video from his visit to his daughter Ziana, and praised Charu for taking care of her well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Calling out Rajeev for his ‘double standard’, Charu said, “I don’t know what he’s thinking and I don’t understand these double standards of people. We haven’t spoken about anything because we have only been commuting legally. We have been sending notices to each other. In the house, we can’t fight about this topic but everyone knows that this is going on. When my lawyer approaches Rajeev’s lawyer, she refuses to answer and because of this, the whole process is getting delayed. I can’t understand the reason behind the delay.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen did ‘mud-slinging’ earlier too. After three years of being married to each other, Charu sounds firm that she has decided to end the marriage.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 05:26:23 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

4

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi swearing-in live updates: PM Modi 'won in 2014 but should worry about 2024', says Nitish after taking oath as Bihar CM

5

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Trishala Dutt turns 34: Here are 10 photos of Sanjay Dutt with his daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement