Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Charu Asopa on cordial relationship with ex Rajeev Sen amid divorce battle: ‘I don’t want to make things difficult for my daughter’

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen had tied the knot in 2019 after a brief courtship. They parted ways sometime ago, and their divorce will be finalised this June. 

charu asopaCharu Asopa with daughter Ziana. (Photo: Charu/Instagram)
TV actor Charu Asopa is happy with her present circumstances. Asopa, who has been in news due to her split from Sushmita Sen’s sibling Rajeev Sen, said she is working hard to ensure a safe and secure life for her daughter Ziana.

Charu said that at first when she had split from Rajeev, she had wondered about raising a child all on her own, and whether she would be able to manage it even financially. However, things are far more settled now with Charu playing a main part on a daily soap.

“Ziana ke liye I want to work very hard, earn a lot of money and give her a wonderful life,” the actor told Hindustan Times candidly. When asked about how she was recently spotted with Rajeev at a family get together, the actor stated even her effort to be cordial with former partner is for the sake of her daughter, adding, “When she grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her.”

Also Read |Amid divorce proceedings, Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen dance together on ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’ at family wedding. Watch video

Charu hoped that she is able to fulfill her duties as a parent, saying, “Mene ek bahut badi zimmedari uthaai hai. Isliye ek darr hai ki kabhi aisa na ho ki me fail hojaaun (I have taken up a very big responsibility, so I sometimes feel scared, thinking I might fail this challenge).”

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen had tied the knot in 2019 after a brief courtship. The two welcomed a daughter in 2021. They parted ways sometime ago, and their divorce will be finalised this June.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 14:41 IST
