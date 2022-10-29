scorecardresearch
Charu Asopa moves out of Rajeev Sen’s house, says ‘the truth will always come out’

Charu Asopa gave a glimpse of her new Mumbai apartment in her latest vlog. The television actor is married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev SenRajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been facing trouble in their marriage. (Photo:Instagram/rajeevsen)

Actor and former miss universe Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa‘s wedding seems to have hit a rough patch yet again. After sharing in a recent interview that Rajeev hit her and accused her of cheating, Charu has now moved out of the house that she shared with him. In a recent vlog shared by the actor, Charu can be seen living in a new house. She also addressed that negative comments that she has been receiving lately.

In her recent vlog, the Mere Angne Mein actor can be seen celebrating Diwali with her parents in Rajasthan before she moves into her new house in Mumbai.

Charu said, “Last night when I was about to sleep, I saw some YouTube comments and was a little disappointed after seeing your comments. I don’t know what to say. Any ways, everyone has their own perceptions and I can’t change that. A lot of people also showered love and are understanding.” Charu also said that she doesn’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone and truth will always come out.

“Those who are my fans, who are loyal subscribers, I don’t have to prove anything to them. And you should never try and prove anything to anyone because the truth should not be proved, you just have to prove the lie. The truth will always come out,” Charu said in the video.

Charu and Rajeev welcomed their daughter Ziana in 2021. The couple separated earlier this year and had earlier shared that they were about to begin divorce proceedings before they changed their mind. It now seems like things have not worked out between the two.

