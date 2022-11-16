Charu Asopa gives a tour of her new house after separation from Rajeev Sen, says ‘enough for me and Ziana’

Actor Charu Asopa took to her YouTube channel to share a video, in which she gave a tour of her new house. Charu and husband Rajeev Sen recently separated after she accused him of domestic abuse. She had also alleged that Rajeev was cheating on her.

In the video, Charu said, “I won’t call it a house, this is my home. I believe houses are made with bricks, homes are made up of the people who live there. All of us who live here make this a home.” In another part of the video, the actor said, “It’s a small house but it is enough for me and Ziana.” Charu implied that she will not be moving back with Rajeev.

Rajeev Sen, in a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, had said that he is ready to welcome Charu Asopa back into his house. “She loves me so much. That’s why she is so angry with me. If there was no love, it would have been cold blooded. She wouldn’t have humiliated me publicly,” he said. Rajeev further said, “It will be difficult for me to forgive Charu after what she has said and done. But Charu, darwaza aaj bhi aapke liye khule hain (The doors of this house are still open for you). Come back to your family. This is where you belong, this is where Ziana belongs.”

Charu and Rajeev’s relationship has been on the rocks for quite some time. A few months ago, both Rajeev and Charu deleted all of their couple photos from social media and said that they were heading towards a separation. However, they patched up. But their marital troubles surfaced again just a few weeks later as Charu gave an interview detailing how Rajeev had accused her of cheating and was maligning her image.