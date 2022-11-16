scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Charu Asopa gives a tour of her new house after separation from Rajeev Sen, says ‘enough for me and Ziana’

Actor Charu Asopa uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel where she gave a tour of her new house. Charu has moved into a different residence after her separation from Rajeev Sen.

charu asopaCharu Asopa shared the video of her new house on YouTube. (Photo: Charu Asopa/Instagram)

Actor Charu Asopa took to her YouTube channel to share a video, in which she gave a tour of her new house. Charu and husband Rajeev Sen recently separated after she accused him of domestic abuse. She had also alleged that Rajeev was cheating on her.

In the video, Charu said, “I won’t call it a house, this is my home. I believe houses are made with bricks, homes are made up of the people who live there. All of us who live here make this a home.” In another part of the video, the actor said, “It’s a small house but it is enough for me and Ziana.” Charu implied that she will not be moving back with Rajeev.

Also Read |Anupam Kher once tried to school Kishore Kumar for singing on a wrong note. Singer replied, ‘Aapke baap ka kya jaa raha’

Rajeev Sen, in a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, had said that he is ready to welcome Charu Asopa back into his house. “She loves me so much. That’s why she is so angry with me. If there was no love, it would have been cold blooded. She wouldn’t have humiliated me publicly,” he said. Rajeev further said, “It will be difficult for me to forgive Charu after what she has said and done. But Charu, darwaza aaj bhi aapke liye khule hain (The doors of this house are still open for you). Come back to your family. This is where you belong, this is where Ziana belongs.”

Charu and Rajeev’s relationship has been on the rocks for quite some time. A few months ago, both Rajeev and Charu deleted all of their couple photos from social media and said that they were heading towards a separation. However, they patched up. But their marital troubles surfaced again just a few weeks later as Charu gave an interview detailing how Rajeev had accused her of cheating and was maligning her image.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 07:36:00 pm
Next Story

UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘Personal and Non-personal data’ or ‘Nolan principles’ for UPSC CSE

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement