Charu Asopa celebrates daughter’s birthday at her parents’ place, Rajeev Sen missing

Actor Charu Asopa recently shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, where she is seen celebrating the eighth-month birthday of her and Rajeev Sen’s daughter Ziana at her parents’ place. Rajeev and Charu are currently separated after three years of marriage. Rajeev is Sushmita Sen’s younger brother.

In the said video, Charu is seen taking a stroll with her brother and sister-in-law. The trio reminisce about the early, struggling days of Charu’s career, with the actor confessing that she once did a 36-hour shift while she was Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’s cast member. Charu also revealed that she used to work very long hours, citing the example of Tashn-e-Ishq and Mere Angne Mein. Charu used to work double shifts at the time and would catch on her sleep while travelling from one set to another.

At one point, Charu’s brother and father state that they’re proud to be related to her. “People know us because of Charu di,” the actor’s brother said.

Charu Asopa had recently been in news after she opened up about her separation with Rajeev Sen. While Rajeev alleged she had hidden her first marriage from him, Charu claimed that Rajeev was an absentee father, and that they would often get into arguments on a regular basis. She also said that Rajeev did not want her to act.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa had tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed their daughter Ziana in November last year.