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Charlie Chauhan marries cricketer Ramandeep Singh in Sikh wedding ceremony. See pics
Charlie Chauhan has married cricketer Ramandeep Singh in an intimate Sikh ceremony attended by family, friends and colleagues from cricket and TV.
Television actor Charlie Chauhan has tied the knot with cricketer Ramandeep Singh in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony attended by close family members, friends, fellow cricketers and television personalities. The couple shared the happy news with fans by posting dreamy pictures from their wedding on social media.
Charlie Chauhan and Ramandeep Singh announce wedding
Charlie and Ramandeep announced their wedding with a joint Instagram post featuring photographs from their special day.
Videos and photographs from the ceremony, which have since gone viral on social media, show the couple getting married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara.
For the wedding, Charlie looked radiant in a maroon bridal lehenga paired with traditional jewellery, while Ramandeep complemented her in an embroidered cream sherwani with a maroon turban.
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The ceremony was attended by their close family members and a select group of friends.
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Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and TV stars send wishes
The wedding brought together personalities from both the cricketing and entertainment worlds.
India pacer Arshdeep Singh, Mumbai Indians players Naman Dhir and Ashwani Kumar, and Punjab cricketer Jassinder Singh were among those present at the celebrations. Television actor Jay Bhanushali also shared a glimpse from the wedding festivities on Instagram.
Soon after Charlie and Ramandeep shared their wedding pictures, congratulatory messages poured in from across the industry. Cricketers Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin were among those who wished the newlyweds.
Actors Nandish Sandhu and Arti Singh also congratulated the couple, while singer Richa Sharma and several others joined fans in celebrating the occasion.
The couple kept their relationship private for years
Charlie and Ramandeep largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, choosing to maintain a low profile until announcing their wedding.
Before finding love with Ramandeep, Charlie was in a long-term relationship with actor and dancer Kunwar Amarjeet Singh. The two, who appeared together on Nach Baliye 5, were once among television’s most popular couples before eventually parting ways.
Who are Charlie Chauhan and Ramandeep Singh?
Charlie Chauhan is best known for television shows including Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Best Friends Forever, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Nach Baliye 5. She has also appeared on reality shows such as MTV Roadies and remains a familiar face in the television industry.
Ramandeep Singh represents Punjab in domestic cricket and plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. He was part of KKR’s IPL-winning squad in 2024 and made his T20I debut for India against South Africa in November 2024.
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