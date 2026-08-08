Charlie Chauhan marries cricketer Ramandeep Singh in Sikh wedding ceremony. See pics

Television actor Charlie Chauhan has tied the knot with cricketer Ramandeep Singh in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony attended by close family members, friends, fellow cricketers and television personalities. The couple shared the happy news with fans by posting dreamy pictures from their wedding on social media.

Charlie Chauhan and Ramandeep Singh announce wedding

Charlie and Ramandeep announced their wedding with a joint Instagram post featuring photographs from their special day.

Videos and photographs from the ceremony, which have since gone viral on social media, show the couple getting married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara.

For the wedding, Charlie looked radiant in a maroon bridal lehenga paired with traditional jewellery, while Ramandeep complemented her in an embroidered cream sherwani with a maroon turban.