Chandragupta Maurya actor Kartikey Malviya: I couldn’t have asked for a better childhood

As the historical magnum opus Porus wrapped up, Sony TV launches Chandragupta Maurya. Starring Kartikey Malviya, Tarun Khanna and Sourabh Raaj Jain in the lead roles, the series will present the rise of Maurya dynasty. Indianexpress.com recently sat down for an exclusive chat with lead actor Kartikey about the show.

Talking about the playing the young lead Kartikey shared, “Chandragupta faced a lot of hardships and challenges before he could rule over the nation. Similarly, now is the time for me to work hard also. Look at Amitabh Bachchan, he has worked years to reach the position. I also want to become a star. And most importantly give my family a happy life. I want to buy a house in Mumbai for us and also help my sister become a doctor.”

While many his age are enjoying their childhood, this young man is busy making a career. But he has no complaints, “To be honest, I don’t miss my childhood at all. I love challenges and enjoy my work. Through my work, I get to exercise and keep myself fit. I also study and bring my books on the sets.”

When we asked Kartikey if he enjoys history as a student, he smiled and shared, “I have always enjoyed Indian history. But now schools are focussing on world history more. I feel before that people should be able to know about their country’s past. All of us should know how India was built. And I think a show like this can help the audience know about the history. Also, kids love such shows and it’s a great way to educate them.”

The 14-year-old made his debut with Shani, which garnered quite a positive response from all quarters. When asked if he had expected the same he said, “I was hoping it would do well but it was more than my expectation. In Mumbai we do not understand but when I would travel to rural areas, I was surprised by the amount of love that came my way. It was amazing and I felt honoured by their love.”

Concluding the conversation with his future plans, Kartikey said, “After jumping from mythological to historical, I would love to now do a daily show also. Till the age of 16, I want to carry on and then take a break. I would then want to focus on myself. I want to learn acting and filmmaking. Also, I want to train myself in martial arts. There are very few actors in Bollywood who can do things like Tiger Shroff and Viddyut Jamwal. I want to make my Bollywood debut in the same genre.”

Starting November 14, Chandragupta Maurya will air Monday-Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.