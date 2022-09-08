Chandan Prabhakar says he isn’t returning to The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I just wanted to take a break’

Actor and comedian Chandan Prabhakar has been an important part of The Kapil Sharma Show for a very long time. The new season of the show is all set to make a comeback. While a few new faces will be a part of the show, some of the old cast members seem to be on their way out. Chandan joins Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh on the list of Kapil Sharma Show cast members who will be sitting the new season out.

Krushna Abhishek had previously revealed that he will not be returning to the show because he couldn’t agree to the terms presented to him by the channel, and Bharti is a new mother who will not be seen on the show ‘regularly’ this season. Chandan Prabhakar has confirmed that he will not return either. “Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break,” shared the actor in an interview with Pinkvilla. The actor was, however, seen in the promos for the upcoming episode.

Also read | The Kapil Sharma Show promo: Comedy show welcomes new cast members

We have seen Chandan Prabhakar playing many roles on Kapil’s show, the most famous being Chandu the chaiwala. He also played the characters of Hawaldaar Harpal Singh, Jhanda Singh, and Raju.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Prabhakar (@chandanprabhakar)

Earlier, Bharti Singh had told Pinkvilla, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too.”

While fans will miss the old cast members, the show will feature several new faces. Television actor Srishty Rode, comedians Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski will be joining the show this time.

The Kapil Sharma Show will return for a new season on September 10.