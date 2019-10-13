Chance the Rapper set as SNL host and musical guest

Chance the Rapper will be handling twin duty on Saturday Night Live as the host and musical guest.

NBC’s late-night sketch programme made the announcement for the October 26 episode during this week’s show hosted by David Harbour with musical guest Camila Cabello, reported Deadline.

Chance previously hosted SNL in 2017 when Eminem served as the musical guest. This is his first time pulling a double role.

He joins the list of SNL host-musical guests that includes Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Mick Jagger, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, among others.