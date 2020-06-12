Chahatt Khanna on TV content: They make a fool out of the audience

Chahatt Khanna recently featured in Mika Singh’s song titled “Quarantine Love.” (Photo: Chahatt Khanna/Instagram) Chahatt Khanna recently featured in Mika Singh’s song titled “Quarantine Love.” (Photo: Chahatt Khanna/Instagram)

Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor Chahatt Khanna went LIVE from The Indian Express Instagram page recently, where she spoke about how television industry is “making a fool out of the people.” She also addressed rumours of dating Mika Singh, how OTT will possess a threat to television and theatre experience.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How was your lockdown?

It has been good for me. Quite a soul-searching quarantine, I must say.

You shot for a video song titled “Quarantine Love” with Mika Singh. How was the experience?

Shoot was very good. Mika was very kind and decent to me. I don’t know why people have a problem with him. We shot for two days. We live nearby. We had planned to shoot another video but then the lockdown happened and my building was in the containment zone and later, I was not keeping well. So, the plans are under wrap for now. Let’s see what happens.

Your photo with Mika Singh sparked dating rumours.

Even now people think I am dating Mika. People actually bought it. Not just the fans even my friends were not believing me when I told them that I am not his girlfriend. I don’t know what to say (laughs).

How do you handle all the attention – good or bad?

I am a very normal and simple person. I get offended with trolling. I am sensitive. I feel hurt. I scream and tell it out loud. Prove myself. I should not care but then I explain. It gets to me but I have my ways to get out of it as well.

You have been in the industry for quite long. How has your journey been?

As a person, if you ask me about my journey, I will say “Woah, what a journey.” If God gives me an option to redo my life, I will still live it this way. I am not a “star”, I am an artiste. However, I believe I could have done well only if I had compromised my morals, to be honest. But I am happy. I am content. I sleep peacefully.

How much do you think the industry has evolved?

Evolving and how! Things are so much better, especially for women. Casting couch has reduced. Women have become broad-minded. It is good.

With OTT gaining value, do you think it will give good competition to other viewing mediums?

OTT is not giving a competition, it is our future. No matter how much we try to preserve theatres, OTT is going to take over. And the change has already started.

I love watching films at the theatres. Also, I am a very OTT person. I have never watched television. In fact, I have never seen my shows. TV is very silly. I cannot relate to ‘naagin yahan dance kar rahi hai, chudail wala dance kar rahi hai. Iske pati ne jadu tona kardiya hai. Uski patni bol rahi hai ki main apne pati ko maut ke muh se laungi…’ I cannot relate to such stuff. I am one of them but I have not done any such work. ‘Humari bholi bhali audience ko itna pagal banate hai TV wale’ (They make a fool out of the audience).

People’s minds get corrupted after watching the saas-bahu serials. I tell my friends to do a favour on themselves and not watching TV. You have to be sane from your mind. I know it is my bread-butter but then you cannot play with people’s mind like that.

However, as an actor, it is a safe medium because of its predictability. I can be a part of a series like Bade Acche Lagte Hain but cannot be daayan or chudail (laughs).

Any project you are working on?

I am not sticking myself to the Indian film industry. I am exploring the world cinema. I am interested in creating more content as a director and writer. I have already mounted three scripts. So, I think this is my space. I do not relate to actors anymore.

As an actor, I have three series which I am working on behind the camera. Then I’m working as a maker on a theatrical.

What inspired you to become a filmmaker?

When I see films where I want to call out the director for creating poor stuff, I feel I can direct better. That is my inspiration. When I saw such disappointing projects that is when the bug of becoming a director bit me. As a writer too, I felt I could do so much better than so many who are doing bad projects.

