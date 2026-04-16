‘I converted to Islam by choice’: Chahatt Khanna slams conversion rumours and opens up about the toll of two divorces

Actor Chahatt Khanna, known for her role in Bade Acche Lagte Hai, has opened up about her decision to convert to Islam before her marriage and the misconceptions that followed. In a recent interview, the actress addressed the controversy around her conversion, clarified that it was her personal choice, and spoke about her beliefs. Chahatt converted to Islam before her marriage to Farhan Mirza and later returned to Hinduism.

In a conversation with Subhojit Ghosh, Khanna clarified that her statements are often taken out of context, leading to misleading narratives.

“My words are always misinterpreted. Even now, if I say something, one sentence will be picked and published somewhere in a different context.”

‘I converted to Islam by my own choice’

Addressing speculation around her conversion during her marriage to Farhan Mirza, the actress firmly stated that the decision was entirely hers.

“I am a very secular person. I celebrate Eid just as well as I celebrate Diwali, whether it was during my marriage or otherwise. Yes, I had converted to Islam by my own choice. Many people said that I was forced to convert, but I have never said that.”

At the same time, Khanna spoke about her inclusive belief system.

“Yes, I believe in Islam, I believe in Sanatan Dharma as well. That doesn’t mean I don’t believe in other religions. I am a very secular person.”

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: When Raj Kapoor kicked son Rajiv out of his car, told Rishi he lacked the ‘stature’ to sit with him

Facing backlash after divorce

Khanna also opened up about the emotional toll of negative coverage surrounding her personal life, including her divorces.

“I used to feel disheartened, sad and scared—like, what is happening to me? My name is getting spoiled. Some people even told me I wouldn’t get work because my name was being associated with negativity.”

However, over time, her perspective shifted.

“As things grew, my knowledge about people, life and different aspects increased. My confidence also grew with that knowledge, and these things started feeling very small.”

Story continues below this ad

What Chahatt Khanna had said earlier

In an earlier interview with Telly Talk India in 2024, Chahatt Khanna had said she has no regrets about her conversion and valued what she learned from Islamic teachings, even as she eventually returned to Sanatana Dharma.

She said, “After my divorce, it took me a lot of time to come back to my originality. It took me 4-5 years to believe in Islam too and I still believe in a few of their fundamentals. Bohot acchhe hain. But thankfully when I got back to my roots of the Sanatana Dharma I realised the greater truth behind a lot of things.”

When asked if she felt “brainwashed” by her experiences, Khanna responded that she wasn’t entirely sure, but admitted it could be seen that way.

“I don’t know what that was but haa keh sakte hai. That’s why I say thankfully I’m back home. A lot of people did not want me to convert but I did because I wanted to do nikaah. Not that I was forced to convert but I did. And after that I was definitely told ‘Don’t worship your god, probably that is not the correct way, this is the correct way’ and I being a lost child followed that way. I think it was fine; it was not that bad. But then, I am happy, I am in a much happier space, I have more wisdom, I know what I am doing. I know what is correct and what is not, and I am living a very conscious life.”

Story continues below this ad

Chahatt Khanna married businessman Bharat Narsinghani in 2006, but the marriage ended in divorce the following year. In 2013, she married Farhan Mirza; however, she filed for divorce in 2018, citing sexual and mental harassment. Chahatt and Farhan have two daughters, Zoharr and Dityaa.

EDITORIAL NOTE: This account of personal faith and life transitions is shared for entertainment purposes. While the actress discusses her individual spiritual journey and the emotional challenges following her divorce, these reflections are personal and do not constitute religious, legal, or psychological advice.