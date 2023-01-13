scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

‘Chachu’ Salman Khan turns babysitter for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son Laksh, watch video

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with their son Laksh will appear on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 on Friday.

bharti singh, salman khanSalman Khan with Bharti Singh's son Laksh. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram)
Celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa paid Salman Khan a visit on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. The couple brought their son Laksh aka ‘Gola’ and left him with ‘chachu’ Salman. In a hilarious conversation, Bharti ordered Salman to babysit ‘Gola’ and said that she will come back after two days.

In a new video shared by Bharti on Instagram, she and Haarsh are seen making a stylish entry. On her arrival, Bharti puts ‘Gola’ in Salman’s arms saying, “Sir, ek minute pakado, main thak gayi (Sir, hold him for a minute, I’m tired).” Salman replied, “Obviously, thakogi haan.” Bharti then said, “Haan, yeh Bharti ka bachha hain.” Haarsh bursts out in laughter amid their conversation.

Bharti also said, “Do din bachha sambhalna hain.” (You have to take care of him for two days) “Chachu ko pareshaan maat karna (Don’t trouble uncle),” added Haarsh. Salman and Gola are then seen dancing to the track “Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai” from Sultan.

Several television actors took to the comments section of the post and dropped red heart emoticons. Karan Vir Bohra dropped laughing emoticons and Nisha Rawal wrote, “Patootie Pie.” Fans loved watching the adorable ‘Gola’. One of the fans wrote, “Gola is so cute and adorable.” Another fan commented, “This is such a cute moment.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017 and the duo were blessed with a baby boy in 2022. The episode featuring Bharti, Haarsh and Laksh airs on Friday on Colors TV.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 19:45 IST
