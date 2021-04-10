Cezanne Khan to play Harman on Rubina Dilaik-starrer Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

Rubina Dilaik’s Saumya and Vivian D’Sena’s Harman have been among the most loved on-screen couples on Indian television so when Rubina returned to Shakti… Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Kii last month, fans anticipated that Vivian would soon join her. The makers, however, on Saturday announced that while Saumya and Harman will definitely unite, it will be actor Cezanne Khan playing the lead opposite Rubina Dilaik.

Colors TV shared a series of pictures of the duo from their first on-set photoshoot. While Rubina is seen in an orange lehenga, Cezanne has a more casual look. The photos suggest rawness and awkwardness between the two actors, atypical of a new pair.

Rubina Dilak’s Saumya has found her Harman in Cezanne Khan, who is set for his entry on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. (Photo: PR Handout) Rubina Dilak’s Saumya has found her Harman in Cezanne Khan, who is set for his entry on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. (Photo: PR Handout)

Excited about his innings on the popular show, Cezanne Khan, in a statement, said, “Harman’s character is extremely interesting. He wears his heart on his sleeves and loves Saumya unconditionally. I am truly excited to be back on screen and to once again breathe life into it with my style. A lot is set to unfold with Harman’s return and I hope the audience will support me in this new journey.”

The makers said that Cezanne’s entry on the show will mark the beginning of a “passionate love story between Harman and Saumya.”

“While the two come face to face in a dramatic twist, Saumya is still in denial upon meeting Harman and refuses to accept him. He tries all possible ways to convince Saumya but all in vain. Is he really Harman who has returned or someone posing as Harman, only time will tell,” read the official release by Colors channel.

Vivian D’Sena quit Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii in 2019 after starring on the show for three years. As the show took a leap two years ago, the actor was reportedly not comfortable playing a father to a grown-up, and hence decided to leave the show. While, Rubina Dilaik exited the show in 2020.

Post her departure, Shakti took a leap and revolved around Heer, who is the daughter of Harman and his second wife Mahi, and how she went through similar trials and tribulations as she embraced her identity. Besides Rubina, the show now stars Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal.

As for Cezanne Khan, he returns to the small screen a year after Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus.