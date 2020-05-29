Celebrities on TikTok: Sargun Mehta’s dance videos will get you moving

Ravi Dubey is quite popular on TikTok. (Photo: Sargun Mehta/Instagram) Ravi Dubey is quite popular on TikTok. (Photo: Sargun Mehta/Instagram)

After a successful stint on television, Sargun Mehta is now ruling over the Punjabi film industry. With back-to-back hits and prestigious awards, there is no stopping her.

The actor is also quite popular on TikTok. While her entertaining videos also featuring husband Ravi Dubey are a treat to watch, her recent dance videos have got her fans quite excited. Her bhangra moves will definitely force you to dance along with her.

Recently, in an Instagram post, Sargun Mehta had shared her love for dance. She wrote, “If anybody has been following me from my nach baliye days they know that i was a terrible dancer on camera.. I say on camera because off camera i was way better, not concious , confident and full of life . I had to learn to translate that to when i got in front of the camera too.so to shoot my own own videos and put them up was a way of getting over the needed shield o had. Years later . Still learning, still growing , getting better and thats all i ever wanted. To be evolving and getting better at what i love .”

Here check out some of her most best dance videos

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey recently starred in Toxic, a music video sung by Badshah.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd