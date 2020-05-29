Follow Us:
Friday, May 29, 2020
COVID19

Celebrities on TikTok: Sargun Mehta’s dance videos will get you moving

While Sargun Mehta's entertaining videos also featuring husband Ravi Dubey are a treat to watch, her recent dance videos have got her fans quite excited.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: May 29, 2020 9:56:56 pm
Sargun Mehta, Tiktok Ravi Dubey is quite popular on TikTok. (Photo: Sargun Mehta/Instagram)

After a successful stint on television, Sargun Mehta is now ruling over the Punjabi film industry. With back-to-back hits and prestigious awards, there is no stopping her.

The actor is also quite popular on TikTok. While her entertaining videos also featuring husband Ravi Dubey are a treat to watch, her recent dance videos have got her fans quite excited. Her bhangra moves will definitely force you to dance along with her.

Recently, in an Instagram post, Sargun Mehta had shared her love for dance. She wrote, “If anybody has been following me from my nach baliye days they know that i was a terrible dancer on camera.. I say on camera because off camera i was way better, not concious , confident and full of life . I had to learn to translate that to when i got in front of the camera too.so to shoot my own own videos and put them up was a way of getting over the needed shield o had. Years later . Still learning, still growing , getting better and thats all i ever wanted. To be evolving and getting better at what i love .”

Here check out some of her most best dance videos

@sargunmehta

ab yeh karo 😀😀#bhangra #duet #punjabi #duetwithme #foryou #sargunmehta #dancewithme #dance #jhalle #gurnambhullar

♬ original sound – 🤘🏻 JB 🤘🏻 – 🤘🏻 JB 🤘🏻

@sargunmehta

#dancewithme #bhangra #sargunmehta #ammyvirk #punjabi #foryou #duet

♬ Ambraan di hoor by ammy virk – ammyvirk1313

@sargunmehta

hunn karo mere naal bhangra .#punjabi #foryou #sargunmehta #tiktok #gurnambhullar #duetwithme #dance #dancewithme #bhangra #guddiyanpatole

♬ Guddiyan Patole Gurnam Bhullar – yogeshdawra1

@sargunmehta

#sargunmehta #duetwithme #duet #dance #dancewithme #dancechallenge #tiktoklive #tiktok

♬ original sound – daljit – daljit

@sargunmehta

dancing coz well 🎶🎶🎶#punjabi #duetwithme #foryou #sargunmehta #dancewithme #dance

♬ original sound – vishalprajapati5

@sargunmehta

#sargunmehta #dancechallenge #dancewithme #duet #duetwithme #dance #foryou #kaalerangdiferrari

♬ Black Ferrari – Ravneet Singh

@sargunmehta

#ghngroo #sargunmehta #dance #dancechallenge #tiktok #tiktokindia #foyou #foyoupage

♬ original sound – Sargun Mehta – Sargun Mehta

@sargunmehta

ab yeb karke dikhao .#bhangra #punjabi #duetwithme #duet #sargunmehta #dance #dancewithme @dhanashreeverma99 #nachnaaundanahi

♬ original sound – Nanu HaYer – Nanu HaYer

 

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey recently starred in Toxic, a music video sung by Badshah.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Riddhima Kapoor remembers ‘good times’ with father Rishi Kapoor
Riddhima Kapoor remembers ‘good times’ with father Rishi Kapoor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement