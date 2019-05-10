Catherine the Great trailer: Helen Mirren is a ruthless Russian empress in this TV series

The trailer of TV series Catherine the Great is out. Catherine the Great is a four-part period drama from Sky Atlantic and stars Helen Mirren in the titular role.

Catherine the Great was the Empress of Russia in the last half of the 18th century. She came to power by organising a coup and supplanted her husband from the throne.

Jason Clarke plays the role of Grigory Potemkin, a military leader and a noble, with whom Catherine had an affair.

The trailer begins with Catherine giving a speech. She says, “Some things need to change. I believe in reason. I believe in progress. And when the indomitable Russian people fight for these things, then Russia, your Russia, my Russia, our Russia will be truly and eternally great.”

Despite their attraction, Catherine makes it clear that she is not in a mood to share power with Grigory. The trailer is set to Peaches’ “Boys Wanna Be Her”. We are shown how ruthless Catherine (or basically any monarch in those times) can be. “There are unscrupulous people in Russia. Fortunately, I am one of them,” Catherine says.

At one point, she issues a warning, “I have survived for half a century in a world that does not want me. It would be a terrible mistake to go against me.”

Catherine the Great will be broadcast on HBO in the US, so we can expect it to stream on Hotstar.