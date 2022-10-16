Cartoon Network is not dead, channel reassures fans after merger with Warner Bros causes panic: ‘We’ll always be home…’

The 90s kids were rather distressed after news of Cartoon Network’s merger with Warner Bros went viral. While many believed that it meant the end of their childhood and CN would no longer exist, the channel decided to comfort them with a statement that read, “Y’all we’re not dead, we’re just turning 30.”

They further added, “To our fans: We’re not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons. More to come soon!” Cartoon Network has given many gems over the years like Tom And Jerry, Scooby Doo, Loony Tunes, Power Puff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Flintstones among others.

According to a report in ABC news, Warner Bros Television Group (WBTVG) had announced that about two per cent of personnel, for a total of 125 positions, across scripted, unscripted and animation, had been laid off. Meanwhile, Warner Bros Television CEO Channing Dungey said that the merger between Cartoon Network and Warner Bros might have more effects than their initial planning.

Many were relieved after CN’s latest update and hoped that the channel would keep the old cartoons for the current generation to enjoy. “Can y’all plz keep the old shows the kids gotta experience classic Cartoon Network for alot of times,” one wrote. Another mentioned that the channel would also have to keep up with the times and wrote, “Of course they’re keeping the old shows but the newer shows that’s getting made for CN, is not made for our generation and that’s ok. Let’s just have kids be kids without forcing them to watch our beloved classic shows for the sake of traditions.”

Cartoon Network was founded on October 1, 1992 and is one of the oldest cartoon channels to exist. While many of the old shows got revamped with new animation that has been a subject of much debate, many other cartoons began to surge in popularity, leaving the others behind.