scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Cartoon Network is not dead, channel reassures fans after merger with Warner Bros causes panic: ‘We’ll always be home…’

The channel Cartoon Network's latest statement regarding the merger with Warner Bros reassured fans somewhat.

Cartoon NetworkCartoon Network clarifies merger with Warner Bros (Photo: Twitter/ cartoon network)

The 90s kids were rather distressed after news of Cartoon Network’s merger with Warner Bros went viral. While many believed that it meant the end of their childhood and CN would no longer exist, the channel decided to comfort them with a statement that read, “Y’all we’re not dead, we’re just turning 30.”

They further added, “To our fans: We’re not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons. More to come soon!”  Cartoon Network has given many gems over the years like Tom And Jerry, Scooby Doo, Loony Tunes, Power Puff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Flintstones among others.

Also Read |VIDEO: Children react to 90s Cartoon Network, it is sure to make you nostalgic

According to a report in ABC news, Warner Bros Television Group (WBTVG) had announced that about two per cent of personnel, for a total of 125 positions, across scripted, unscripted and animation, had been laid off. Meanwhile, Warner Bros Television CEO Channing Dungey said that the merger between Cartoon Network and Warner Bros might have more effects than their initial planning.

Many were relieved after CN’s latest update and hoped that the channel would keep the old cartoons for the current generation to enjoy. “Can y’all plz keep the old shows the kids gotta experience classic Cartoon Network for alot of times,” one wrote.  Another mentioned that the channel would also have to keep up with the times and wrote, “Of course they’re keeping the old shows but the newer shows that’s getting made for CN, is not made for our generation and that’s ok. Let’s just have kids be kids without forcing them to watch our beloved classic shows for the sake of traditions.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?

Cartoon Network was founded on October 1, 1992  and is one of the oldest cartoon channels to exist. While many of the old shows got revamped with new animation that has been a subject of much debate, many other cartoons began to surge in popularity, leaving the others behind.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 12:04:05 pm
Next Story

11-year-old swing bowler impresses Rohit Sharma: ‘If you stay in Perth, how will you play for India’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s London shoot diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement