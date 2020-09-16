CarryMinati and Neha Sharma not part of Bigg Boss 14

CarryMinati and Neha Sharma took to Twitter to refute the buzz around their Bigg Boss 14 participation. (Photo: CarryMinati/Instagram, Neha Sharma/Instagram)

While Bigg Boss 14 is set to launch next month, the buzz around who is entering the show is keeping fans busy. Recent reports suggested that YouTuber CarryMinati will be entering the house. However, the social media star has denied being part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Even Bollywood actor Neha Sharma took to Twitter requesting people to not spread fake news about her doing the show.

CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajay Nagar, posted on his social media accounts, “I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don’t believe in everything you read.”

Good friend and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam replied to his post stating that his name has also been doing the rounds for the past four years. He wrote, “Tu next year bhi jaayega. Jaise main pichle 4 saal se jaa raha hoon..”

Tu next year bhi jaayega. Jaise main pichle 4 saal se jaa raha hoon..😂😂 — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) September 16, 2020

Another celebrity to deny doing Bigg Boss 14 is Neha Sharma. After reports suggested the actor is one of the housemates, she tweeted, “Please take this as a confirmation,I’m not a part of big boss14.”

While these two celebrities have refuted reports, a few names said to be confirmed for Bigg Boss 14 are Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh and Shagun Pandey. Other names in the list include Aly Goni, Akanksha Puri, Amrapali Dubey, Tina Datta, Avinash Mukherjee and Adhyayan Suman. Apart from new celebs, a few former housemates will also enter the house as guests. Makers are already in discussion with last year’s popular jodi Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

Starting October 3, Bigg Boss 2020 will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will air at 9 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd