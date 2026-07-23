‘Can’t wait to join you both’: Parag Tyagi-Shefali Jariwala’s pet dog Simba dies

A year after actress Shefali Jariwala‘s death, her pet dog Simba has died. Shefali’s husband, Parag Tyagi, announced the news on social media.

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi’s pet dog Simba dies

Sharing a throwback video of his late wife Shefali with their pet dog Simba, Parag wrote, “Now mamma is not alone. Simba is very happy with mamma … Can’t wait to join u both (my lifelines) on the other side.”

Also Read: Parag Tyagi recalls Shefali Jariwala’s final moments: ‘Breathing ek ya do bar aayi, lekin…’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

Fans offered their condolences in the comments section of the post. One of them wrote, “Oh my god Paras bhai pls be strong. Tough time, but you are the strongest and surrounded by so much love; they both are in their happy place.” Another user wrote, “I’m sorry to hear this… It’s heartbreaking… your only child. May god give you strength.”

Shefali Jariwala’s death

Actress Shefali Jariwala died in June last year at the age of 42. While initial reports attributed her death to cardiac arrest, subsequent speculation suggested anti-ageing treatments might have played a role. Parag firmly dismissed these claims in a detailed YouTube video, “This is half-baked information. I want to ask, which of these were anti-ageing medicines? Shefali didn’t want to take multivitamins daily as she would forget them, so she took them through an IV drip once a month. These included multivitamins, Vitamin C, collagen, and glutathione, which is one of the best antioxidants. We took those medicines, and she took them on that day. It wasn’t that she didn’t eat that day. She did fast that day. She did Satyanarayana pooja on an empty stomach. She had coffee before that, as you can’t eat. After the pooja, she had food, and after that she slept. She woke up and again had food. After that, at 8.30-9, he (doctor) came to give her IV drip at night.”

He further shared, “What anti-ageing are people talking about? She didn’t look her age because of the hard work behind it. She controlled her diet, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t eat. She would eat 1/2 kg of ice cream, but of course, we would work out also after that, and we ate this at least twice a week. She would eat Chinese or something else every Sunday. She never deprived herself of anything.”

Parag Tyagi on Shefali Jariwala’s final moments

In the same video, Parag Tyagi also spoke about Shefali Jariwali’s final moments and said, “On her last day, there was no change in her behavior, but I had an intuition that something bad was going to happen. That night, after finishing prayers, since our house help was tired, she told me to take Simba for a walk. Within 3 minutes, I got a call from the male compounder that something had happened to her. He said she experienced breathlessness and soon fell unconscious. I ran upstairs and checked if her BP hadn’t gone low. I gave her electrolyte water and CPR. Her breathing returned briefly.. I checked her pulse and retina, and then we immediately rushed to the doctor.”

“She had a pulse, but her retina wasn’t moving. Breathing ek ya do bar aayi, lekin body puri chhod chuki thi. Mainne uthne ki koshish ki par nahi uth pa raha tha. CPR, mouth-to-mouth deke thodi si breathing lagi. Awaz bhi aayi. But phir unhone kaha cornea move nahi kar raha hai. In 15-20 minutes, we reached the doctor, but she was no more. I cannot forget that moment, and I cannot relive it. We never know what will happen and when. In life, we plan so much: what to earn, what to achieve, but in the end, it slipped away from my hands,” Parag added.