Cannes 2022: Hina Khan launches poster of second film, Country Of Blind

Actor Hina Khan, who has been making gorgeous appearances at Cannes Film Festival, launched the poster of her second film Country Of Blind at the French Rivera. In 2019, during Hina’s debut at the film festival, she had launched the poster of her film, Lines. Hina’s second film is an Indo-English outing where she plays the role of a visually impaired woman. Based in the 1800s, Country of Blind shows the lives of a valley full of blind people and how despite not having the gift of sight, they are living a happy and fulfilled life.

Hina Khan at Cannes 2022. (Photo: PR Handout) Hina Khan at Cannes 2022. (Photo: PR Handout)

The poster for Country of Blind was launched at the India Pavilion where Hina opened up about the film and its significance. She remembered anecdotes from her time prepping and shooting for the film in the valleys of Kashmir. Country of Blind is based on H.G. Wells’ novel The Country of the Blind. Directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced by Hero’s Faar Better Films, this is Hina Khan’s second film after Lines.

Meanwhile, Hina has been slaying at the Cannes red carpet with exquisite outfits. On Saturday, Hina posted a few pictures of herself dressed in a golden gown. Sharing the photos, Hina wrote on Twitter, “And it was called yellow 💛 #Cannes2022.” Hina had walked the red carpet on the third day of Cannes 2022. She wore a purple gown then and shared her photos with the caption, “#cannes2022 #redcarpet 💜 #DaddysPrincess.”

In an interview with Film Companion on the sidelines of the international film festival, Hina Khan said that an ‘elitist’ attitude still exists in the industry, especially against ‘television stars’ such as herself. She said that she would’ve liked to have attended the opening ceremony, even as an audience member, but did not receive an invitation.