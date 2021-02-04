Can Bigg Boss 14 just end right now?

“Any idea when Bigg Boss 14 is ending? I am done with it. So bored looking at these faces doing nothing,” a friend, who has been a fan of Bigg Boss, tweeted a few days back. She continued, “What happened to the concept of Bigg Boss?” As I read her tweet, I couldn’t help but agree. Watching a 90-minute episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show has started to feel like a punishment.

The entire season has been a waiting game: expecting for some action to unfold. Despite all the A-list TV stars in the show, it’s sad that nobody has made that one big move which would pave the way for entertainment. From Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni to Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli, everyone has opted to play safe. Rubina is as righteous as her character Soumya Singh of Colors TV show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Jasmin lived up to her character of a bubbly girl in the popular TV show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout) Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Two months into the show, low TRPs forced the makers to make the proceedings interesting. What did they do? They brought back six housemates (Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan) who had played the game before. Surprisingly, the new entrants did spice up things. They fought, created chaos, laughed and reminded fans of the good ol’ days. But, soon they too were bitten by the boring Bigg Boss 14 bug, and like the existing contestants, they also contributed to making the show a snooze fest.

Every fight of Arshi was visibly staged. Rahul Vaidya either picked on Rubina over her “dominating”, “self-centered” personality or just sang songs. Rakhi showcased her Julie avatar, which was initially entertaining but soon became tedious. She got on the nerves of many with her drama of being in love with Abhinav. Aly Goni did nothing apart from being a support system, first to Jasmin and then to Rahul.

Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. (Photo: Colors/Twitter) Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. (Photo: Colors/Twitter)

What further annoyed viewers were entries and re-entries of contestants. The concept of Bigg Boss revolves around placing people who don’t know each other in a house and see what follows. Nikki, Aly, Vikas, Kavita Kaushik and Rahul were brought back after their exit. This gave these housemates an unfair advantage.

Another characteristic of Bigg Boss is its hilarious, over-the-top tasks. Besides, the repetitiveness of the tasks which hint at laziness on the part of the makers, the housemates this season more often than not handed the win to someone else or sabotaged tasks. Aly even said, “If I don’t get to win, I won’t let anyone else win.”

Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Colors/Instagram) Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Colors/Instagram)

There was a time when watching Bigg Boss was fun. There was a charm in the unpredictability of the actions of the contestants as well as makers. But it seems the makers’ imagination has hit a roadblock. At this point, we, the ardent followers of the show, wouldn’t mind if the makers decide to pull the plug on the latest season.