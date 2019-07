Disney star Cameron Boyce died of epilepsy, coroner says

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says Disney actor Cameron Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy.

An autopsy report released on Tuesday states the Descendants star was found unresponsive at home on July 6, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Cameron Boyce’s family said previously that the 20-year-old died due to an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated, but did not reveal specifics.

The family statement called Boyce one of the world’s brightest lights, and described his family as heartbroken over his sudden death.

Disney Channel cancelled the red-carpet premiere of Descendants 3 after Cameron Boyce’s death, and said Friday’s telecast will be dedicated to Boyce’s memory.