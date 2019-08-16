Outlander actor Caitriona Balfe marries boyfriend Tony McGill

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe has tied the knot with boyfriend Tony McGill.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor and the Scottish music producer got married at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset in the UK.

The office of the priest who officiated the ceremony told the outlet, “It was a close-knit family affair officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service.”

The couple is yet to officially announce their wedding.

Sam Heughan, who stars opposite Balfe in the Starz show, seems to have attended the wedding after he shared a photo on Monday from what appears to be the ceremony.

Dressed in a gray suit, blue and black tie, and black shoes, Heughan captioned the photo, “Remarkable weekend.”

Balfe had revealed during the 2018 Golden Globes that McGill had proposed to her “over the break” from the show’s shooting.

They first sparked dating rumours after they were seen together in 2015 when a friend shared an Instagram video of Balfe sitting on McGill’s lap.