Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Anthony Head dies at 72

Anthony Head, the suave, smooth-voiced British actor known for roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died, his family said Friday. He was 72.

Head’s daughters, actors Emily and Daisy Head, told the Press Association news agency that the actor passed away due to complications from pneumonia.

The stage and TV performer became well known to British audiences in the 1980s as one half of a will-they, won’t-they romantic couple in a series of ads for Nescafe Gold Blend instant coffee. The ads were later re-shot for a U.S. audience for Taster’s Choice.

Anthony Head achieved wider fame as librarian Rupert Giles, mentor to the title character in the cult-favorite supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003.