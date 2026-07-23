‘Budget for drugs at TV parties,’ claims Narayani Shastri, says seen actors ‘high on sets’

Actor Narayani Shastri, who gained fame via TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Piya Ka Ghar in the early 2000s, has recently claimed that many actors in the television industry consume drugs. While Narayani did not name anyone in particular, she broadly said that most people working in the entertainment industry consider it a norm to consume drugs and she has seen this with her own eyes. She admitted that she too had experimented with substances, but insisted that she never got addicted to them.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Narayani said that unlike before, when entertainment industry parties would have a defined budget for alcohol, they now have a budget for illegal drugs. “Earlier, there would be a budget for alcohol at parties. Now there’s a budget for drugs. I was shocked when I saw this. That’s why I stopped partying many years ago, because now the parties are not about dancing; they are something else completely,” she said.