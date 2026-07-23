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‘Budget for drugs at TV parties,’ claims Narayani Shastri, says seen actors ‘high on sets’
Actor Narayani Shashtri claimed that drugs are openly consumed at the parties held within the television industry. She also said that shoots have been cancelled as actors were under the influence.
Actor Narayani Shastri, who gained fame via TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Piya Ka Ghar in the early 2000s, has recently claimed that many actors in the television industry consume drugs. While Narayani did not name anyone in particular, she broadly said that most people working in the entertainment industry consider it a norm to consume drugs and she has seen this with her own eyes. She admitted that she too had experimented with substances, but insisted that she never got addicted to them.
In a chat with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Narayani said that unlike before, when entertainment industry parties would have a defined budget for alcohol, they now have a budget for illegal drugs. “Earlier, there would be a budget for alcohol at parties. Now there’s a budget for drugs. I was shocked when I saw this. That’s why I stopped partying many years ago, because now the parties are not about dancing; they are something else completely,” she said.
Narayani said that in intimate gatherings, “everyone knows that everyone does stuff”, but in a bigger party, such activities aren’t done openly. “I don’t know these people personally who do drugs but I have seen people doing stuff,” she said and when asked what kind of drugs are done at these parties, she said, “Cocaine, MDMA.”
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Narayani confessed that she too has experimented with illegal drugs. “I have done everything in my life but I have done it as an experiment, to see what happens when you do something,” she said and added that she has been to many such parties where she was “shocked” after seeing the attendees and their activities. She clarified that she did not get addicted because she tried these drugs only once, and added that she even consumed alcohol once just so she would know in case someone spiked her drink.
When asked if actors consume illegal drugs on set, Narayani agreed and said that this would happen “all the time” and added, “Our shoots have been cancelled because the actor is not in a condition to shoot. We would wait for 4 hours wondering what was even happening? The actor would not be in a condition to even stand up. It used to happen a lot.” She said that some of the actors would not be in a condition to even step out of their room.
Narayani first became known for the TV show Koi Apna Sa. Subsequently, she became a household name with Kkusum, Piya Ka Ghar, and also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye.
DISCLAIMER: This article reports on personal claims and experiences related to recreational substance use within the entertainment industry and does not promote, encourage, or provide medical advice regarding drug consumption. Illegal drug use carries serious health and legal risks. Readers are advised not to treat these personal accounts as professional guidance, and anyone struggling with substance use or health concerns should consult a qualified healthcare professional or legal authority.
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