Bryan Cranston shares COVID-19 experience: I lost my sense of taste and smell for a couple of months

Bryan Cranston revealed that he and his wife tested positive during the early days of the pandemic. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Bryan Cranston recently disclosed that he had recovered from mild symptoms of coronavirus via an Instagram post of him donating plasma to a local blood bank. Now, the Breaking Bad actor has detailed his experience with COVID-19 on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Cranston said that he and his wife had coronavirus in the initial stages of the pandemic, but he did not disclose it at the time. The actor said, “I didn’t think that the world needed another celebrity saying ‘Hey, I had it’. So I just didn’t say anything and went about my way.”

Bryan Cranston talked about his symptoms and shared that a few of them lasted a couple of months. “We were very fortunate, very mild symptoms, a couple of days of feeling achy. And then just about a week of severe lethargy and then I lost my sense of taste and smell for a couple of months and that has since come back to about 75%,” he shared.

The Emmy-winning actor said that he decided to talk about his recovery on social media after he went to donate plasma. The healthcare workers working at the blood bank requested him to do a social media post about the same as they hoped that this would lead to more plasma donors.

Bryan Cranston told Ryan Seacrest of Live with Kelly and Ryan that he was in touch with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson when the couple tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. He shared, “We were talking to them while they were still in Australia. When they came back, the four of us had dinner together and we looked at each other and said I think we can do this because we all had it. We’re all not infected anymore. At the time, (we thought) we can’t get it again (but) now that is somewhat still an uncertainty.”

Tom Hanks had earlier spoken about his experience with coronavirus and urged everyone to wear a mask. “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands… Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you.”

