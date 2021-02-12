Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end after season 8: ‘Let us go out in a blaze of glory’

NBC’s police precinct-set popular comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after its upcoming eighth season, the network has announced. The final season will consist of 10 episodes.

Co-created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the series revolves around Andre Braugher’s stern Captain Raymond Holt and his squad of oddball cops. Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller are also part of the cast.

The series was originally a Fox property, but the network cancelled it after five seasons. After which, NBC picked it up.

“The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory.” pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been a critics’ favourite from the beginning, with praise going towards performances, writing and the knack of handling serious issues, including police excesses, with its trademark humour.

Co-created Dan Goor and cast members commented on the show’s impending end.

It has been one of the greatest joys and honor of my life to play Amy. I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot! 🚨❤️ https://t.co/WsbCyhr5WC — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) February 11, 2021

In a statement posted on Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Facebook page, Goor said, “I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned. I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Melissa Fumero, who plays the role of Amy Santiago in the series, tweeted, “It has been one of the greatest joys and honor of my life to play Amy. I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot!”

Terry Crews said, “I’m sad it will end, but happy to have had the chance to be a part of something so special.”