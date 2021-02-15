‘A Bruce Willis cameo’: Fans state their demand as Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to end

Brooklyn Nine Nine will end with season 8. (Photo: NBC/20th Century Fox)

The popular cop comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end with its upcoming eight season. Now the fans of the series on social media are demanding that before it ends, there should be a cameo by Bruce Willis. It is common knowledge for those who have seen the show that Jake Peralta, the main character played by Andy Samberg, is a huge fan of the actor — specifically his character from Die Hard franchise, John McClane.

Fans believe Willis’ coming in the precinct to surprise Jake would be cool, or should we say ‘noice’. Even Dan Goor, the show’s co-creator revealed in 2019 in a Reddit AMA that he would love it if Willis agreed to come on the show.

A user tweeted, “If Brooklyn Nine-Nine doesn’t end with Bruce Willis making a guest appearance then they’ve done it wrong #BrooklynNineNine #Brooklyn99.”

If Brooklyn Nine-Nine doesn’t end with Bruce Willis making a guest appearance then they’ve done it wrong #BrooklynNineNine #Brooklyn99 — Michael Lavelle (@mikelavelle93) February 12, 2021

“For the love of Brooklyn nine nine, cameo for Bruce Willis!!,” another tweeted.

For the love of Brooklyn nine nine, cameo for Bruce Willis!! pic.twitter.com/Ij48DCckUS — Junior (@burnsy2014) February 11, 2021

A fan threatened to start a petition if that does not happen. “If Bruce Willis doesn’t make an appearance in the last season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine I’m gonna start a petition,” they said.

If Bruce Willis doesn’t make an appearance in the last season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine I’m gonna start a petition. — Polyponderer (@dels_evo) February 14, 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s impending end was announced by NBC recently.

Co-created by Goor and Michael Schur, the acclaimed series is about Andre Braugher’s stern Captain Raymond Holt and his squad of oddball cops from the 99th precinct of Brooklyn. Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller were also part of the cast.

The final season will consist of 10 episodes. It is expected to arrive sometime this year.