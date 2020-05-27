Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Britain’s Got Talent contestant Souparnika Nair impresses AR Rahman

AR Rahman shared the clip of Souparnika's performance on Britain's Got Talent. The 10-year-old got a standing ovation from the crowd and the judges.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 27, 2020 5:41:45 pm
ar rahman britain's got talent Souparnika Nair’s performance impressed AR Rahman.

Britain’s Got Talent’s latest episode featured 10-year-old singer Souparnika Nair who, besides impressing the judges and audience with her performance, has found a fan in musical maestro AR Rahman.

AR Rahman shared the clip of Souparnika’s performance and wrote alongside, “Nice to wake up to this.”

Souparnika Nair started her audition with a Judy Garland number, but she was stopped midway by judge Simon Cowell. He asked her to sing another number from her list, “Never Enough”.

This was a great call on Cowell’s part as Nair nailed the track, forcing the audience and judges to give her a standing ovation.

Britain’s Got Talent is judged by Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. While the auditions were filmed earlier, the subsequent rounds have not been filmed yet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

