Breaking Bad vs A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: How fan war toppled TV’s only 10/10 IMDb score after 13 years

Breaking Bad is one of the most loved shows in the history of television and its fans have stayed fiercely loyal even more than a decade after it ended. Its Season 5, Episode 14, Ozymandias, long held a 10/10 rating on IMDb. This week, however, that perfect score slipped.

For the first time since it aired in 2013, Ozymandias dropped to 9.9. And the reason appears to be a brewing ratings battle between fan communities.

Breaking Bad’s perfect score challenged by A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This seems to be related with the release of Episode 5 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel based on George R.R. Martin’s novellas. The episode, titled In the Name of the Mother, premiered on February 15 and briefly matched Ozymandias with a perfect 10/10 on IMDb, making it only the second TV episode to achieve that milestone.