Breaking Bad movie has wrapped filming: Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk, best known for playing the role of Saul Goodman in the TV show Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul, says the Breaking Bad movie has finished filming.

Odenkirk dropped this shocker while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. He said, “I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”

Directed by the series creator Vince Gilligan, the movie will arrive on Netflix and AMC in 2020. A report in Deadline from March said the film will focus on Jesse Pinkman, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale in which Walter died.

Breaking Bad series originally ran from 2008 to 2013. It starred Bryan Cranston as a chemistry teacher called Walter White who after getting diagnosed with an inoperable cancer becomes a drug kingpin. He teams up with his former student, a small time drug peddler Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

The two go on to create a drug empire with Walter operating under the identity of Heisenberg. They fraternise with drug lords like Tuco Salamanca and Gustavo Fring along the way.

Breaking Bad won numerous awards and is considered as one of the best drama series ever made. It was nominated for a total of 58 Primetime Emmy Awards and won 16. Cranston alone won 4 Emmys in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

It is yet to be known if Walter White will be a part of this film, though Cranston has shown interest, saying, “From a realistic standpoint, if I got called to do the movie or Better Call Saul which I don’t know would ever happen – I really don’t – I would do it in a second,” he said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio.