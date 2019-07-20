Brandon Routh to once again play Superman in Arrowverse crossover

Brandon Routh is returning to reprise his role as Clark Kent and his alter ego Superman in the The CW’s upcoming annual Arrowverse crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths.

This will be the first time Routh would play the role since the 2006 movie Superman Returns.

The actor currently features on CW’s Legends of Tomorrow as Ray Palmer/The Atom.

According to Deadline, Tyler Hoechlin, who has recurred on Supergirl as Superman, will also reprise his role in the crossover.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will bring together CW’s five DC Comics shows — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and the latest Batwoman.

The crossover, which is based on a popular DC Comics miniseries (1985-86), will premiere in December.