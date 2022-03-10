As ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma’ trends, comedian responds to claim he didn’t invite Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files team: ‘Not true’

Did you all notice ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma’ trending on social media recently? Well, it happened after director Vivek Agnihotri hinted that Kapil Sharma had refused to have his team of The Kashmir Files on his show, given it didn’t boast of any big name. After keeping mum on the matter for a few days, the comedian has now said that the buzz is untrue. Replying to a fan’s query, Kapil said that while there is no point in giving an explanation to people who already believe something is true. He also said that people should not trust ‘one-sided stories’.

“यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world dhanyawaad (This is not true Rathore sahab, I am replying to you since you asked. Otherwise, I don’t see the point of giving explanation to people who think this is the truth),” he wrote on Twitter.

Kapil Sharma was replying to a social media user who asked him why he was worried about promoting The Kashmir Files on his show. He also asked the comedian if he was scared to invite Vivek Agnihotri and his team, adding that he was a fan but now is disappointed in him. “Boycotting you,” he wrote.

यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world dhanyawaad https://t.co/pJxmf0JlN5 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 10, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri on Monday tweeted that he wasn’t invited to the comedy show. Replying to a fan on why his team was not on The Kapil Sharma Show, the filmmaker wrote, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…”

He followed it up with another tweet saying the team refused to invite the film because there was no commercial star.

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

The Kashmir Files stars Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. It’s set to hit cinema halls on March 11.